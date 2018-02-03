Adam Rippon reflects on his journey as he leaves for PyeongChang

Adam Rippon is headed to his first Olympics at age 28. The 2008 and 2009 world junior champion missed out on the 2010 and 2014 Games, but became U.S. national champion in 2016. Rippon now believes his career experiences will push him towards new heights at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Before headed to South Korea, Rippon reflected on moving to California five years ago, when he started working with coach Rafael Arutunian.

A little over 5 years ago, I moved to California. I was broke AF, to the point where the little money I did have, I used to join the gym. I would steal all the apples they had out for all the gym members because sometimes I wouldn’t have enough $$$ for groceries.

I remember telling myself that I would make it through and I would be stronger. I promised I would work my hardest every day and I would always strive to be my best.

It wasn’t easy and there have been ups and downs along the way, but as I’m now (sic) zipping my suitcases on my way to the Olympics, I can’t help but remember what it took to get where I am today.

It took a BUNCH of selfless people to help me get here. They believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. So, thanks mom, coaches, friends, and people I have met along the way, for helping me achieve one of my dreams; being an Olympian

 

