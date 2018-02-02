Who runs the @LugeMoms Twitter account?

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Luge Moms

What does it take to raise an Olympic luge athlete?

@LugeMoms has the answer. 

Three U.S. luge mothers—Eileen, Mary and Sue—started the Twitter account in May 2013. 

Eileen, the mother of 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Erin Hamlin, is a school nurse at a high school in Remsen, N.Y.

Marty, the mother of three-time Olympian Chris Mazdzer, used to drive her son from their home in Saranac Lake, N.Y. to the luge track in Lake Placid. 

Sue, the mother of 2018 Olympian Emily Sweeney and 2010 Olympian Megan Sweeney, works in insurance.

Their goal, according to their Twitter bio, is to provide “Motherly thoughts & experiences as our children work toward fulfilling their Olympic dreams with #TeamUSA.”

At the start, Hamlin provided her mother with social media lessons:

Since then, the mothers have learned how to post unique behind-the-scenes content from their overseas trips, including photos from team dinners, spa visits and group outings

“We have probably one of the best, if not the best, cheering squads around,” Hamlin said.

The @LugeMoms are enthusiastic about the 2018 Winter Olympics:

 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s