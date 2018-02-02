Who runs the @LugeMoms Twitter account?

What does it take to raise an Olympic luge athlete?

@LugeMoms has the answer.

Three U.S. luge mothers—Eileen, Mary and Sue—started the Twitter account in May 2013.

Eileen, the mother of 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Erin Hamlin, is a school nurse at a high school in Remsen, N.Y.

Marty, the mother of three-time Olympian Chris Mazdzer, used to drive her son from their home in Saranac Lake, N.Y. to the luge track in Lake Placid.

Sue, the mother of 2018 Olympian Emily Sweeney and 2010 Olympian Megan Sweeney, works in insurance.

Their goal, according to their Twitter bio, is to provide “Motherly thoughts & experiences as our children work toward fulfilling their Olympic dreams with #TeamUSA.”

At the start, Hamlin provided her mother with social media lessons:

Since then, the mothers have learned how to post unique behind-the-scenes content from their overseas trips, including photos from team dinners, spa visits and group outings.

“We have probably one of the best, if not the best, cheering squads around,” Hamlin said.

The @LugeMoms are enthusiastic about the 2018 Winter Olympics: