Update: Woman dies as the result of injuries in apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department said a 47-year-old woman died as the result of her injuries in an apartment fire last week.

The fire broke out in the 800 block of North Nims on Friday around 2 a.m.

According to fire officials, crews arrived and saw heavy flames coming from a back window of one of the apartments.

When crews entered, they found a woman near the door, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She has been identified as Mary Little.

Battalion Chief Jim Wilson said four people were able to self-evacuate. However, they are now displaced. The Red Cross is helping them.

Wilson said two apartments have smoke and fire damage, while the other two apartments have smoke and water damage.

Damage is estimated to be $50,000 to the building and $10,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire fatality is the second this year in Wichita.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.