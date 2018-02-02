One person dead after Butler County crash

(Photo courtesy KSN News)

TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died following a crash in Butler County.

Officials say the crash happened on K-254 where SW Ohio Street Road intersects in Towanda.

Authorities are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

One person was also involved in the crash refused medical treatment at the scene.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will bring you additional information as it becomes available.

