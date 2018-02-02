Man accused of rape at YMCA previously fired from preschool for ‘inappropriate touching’

Caleb Wayne Gaston (Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man charged with raping a four-year-old girl at the downtown YMCA was previously fired from another preschool in October.

This afternoon, officials with Plymouth Congregational Church have confirmed that 21-year-old Caleb Gaston was let go in October after a complaint of inappropriate touching with a preschooler.

