Local high school teacher honored before one-year deployment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students and staff at Wichita South High School surprised one of their own on Friday.

The gym at the school was packed with students and staff who gathered to honor construction trades teacher David Young.

Young is also a member of the 161st Field Artillery Regiment with the Kansas National Guard. He is leaving for a year-long deployment to the Middle East in two weeks. He says he feels his students are proud of his service.

“They’re encouraging,” said Young. “They definitely see that as an encouragement and they support me in what I’m about ready to do.”

Young has been a teacher for 19 years. He has taught in the Wichita school district for the past year and a half.

