Liberal man sentenced for distributing child porn

WICHITA, KAN. – A Liberal man was sentenced Thursday to 72 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Michael Martin, 50, Liberal, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. Martin admitted that a detective with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded child pornography from Martin’s computer over a file-sharing network. The images depicted a prepubescent girl engaged in sex acts with an adult.

Investigator also found child pornography on Martin’s smartphone.

McAllister commended Homeland Security Investigations, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

