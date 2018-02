WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse tomorrow to face Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks are winners of seven out of their last eight, and are currently a game up in the Big 12 standings.

But even their recent success hasn’t stopped head coach Bill Self from wanting more from his team. Be sure to tune into KSN News tomorrow for highlights and a postgame report from Allen Fieldhouse!