I-235 northbound lanes close Saturday morning for further construction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More construction this weekend will be shutting down a portion of a Wichita highway.

Crews will be installing the final four steel bridge beams for the northbound I-235 ramp to westbound Kellogg. This time, however, only northbound lanes on I-235 will be closed.

The closure will begin this Saturday at 6:00 in the morning. Southbound lanes will not be impacted.

If you are driving northbound and are looking to get back on I-235, you’ll have to get off at Southwest Blvd. and turn left toward West Street. Once you’re on West St. head toward Kellogg and jump onto westbound Kellogg and take the exit ramp to get back on northbound I-235.

