HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Gabriel Marshall, the Hutchinson boy who was battling cancer since March of 2015 passed away early Friday morning.

Gabriel’s father Josh posted on his Facebook page that “Gabriel gained his wings at 12:03 a.m.”

We first told you about Gabriel in June of 2016 when his father got a tattoo on his head to match his son’s surgery scar. The scar was from a surgery that removed a tumor. Gabriel called it his “battle scar”.