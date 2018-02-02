Greater Wichita YMCA releases additional statement following rape investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita YMCA has released an additional statement following the arrest and rape charge of one of their employees, Caleb Gaston.

Gaston, 21, of Wichita, was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl at the downtown YMCA. Gaston worked at the downtown and east Wichita YMCA locations. He also worked in the Kid Zone, a child care department of the Y.

Additionally, Gaston previously worked at a church sponsored preschool in Wichita. A minister with that church confirmed to KSN that Gaston was fired because of a complaint accusing him of “innocent touching.”

You can read the full statement released Friday from the YMCA below.

We appreciate your patience today as the YMCA continues to deal with the shocking news of Caleb Gaston’s recent arrest. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, this has been a sad day for all involved. The safety and wellbeing of our participants is our top priority at the Y. Because of this, our focus has been identifying and notifying the families of children who may have interacted with Mr. Gaston during his time of employment at the Y. This is a delicate and ongoing process. As we contact families, we are asking them to be aware of signs and symptoms of abuse and encouraging them to talk to their children about their experiences at the Y. If following these conversations they feel they may have specific information about this case or the people involved, we have asked them to immediately notify the Wichita Police Department’s Exploited and Missing Children Unit.

