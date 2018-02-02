Got the flu? What not to do

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Chances are by now, you or someone you know is down with the flu. Public health experts say this year’s flu season is the worst in nearly a decade. The experts at Via Christi have some tips for what not to do if you’re down with the flu.

Don’t use the nasal spray flu vaccine: Only injectable flu shots are recommended this flu season.

Only injectable flu shots are recommended this flu season. Don’t take antibiotics: A virus causes the flu, and only antiviral medications can treat a virus. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections.

A virus causes the flu, and only antiviral medications can treat a virus. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections. Don’t lie flat: With symptoms like high fever, aches and chills, resting during the flu is very important, but lying down makes it harder on the lungs. Propping your head up will make it easier to clear the lungs.

With symptoms like high fever, aches and chills, resting during the flu is very important, but lying down makes it harder on the lungs. Propping your head up will make it easier to clear the lungs. Don’t take a cold shower to reduce fever: Taking a cold shower or ice bath to reduce the flu actually has the opposite effect. Instead, lukewarm water can help break a fever.

Taking a cold shower or ice bath to reduce the flu actually has the opposite effect. Instead, lukewarm water can help break a fever. Don’t go to work: Returning to work with the flu puts those around you at a higher risk of contracting the flu. The CDC recommends that people not return to work until they have been fever-free without the use of medication for 24 hours.

Dr. Amy Seery at Via Christi explains that what began as a lag of child flu cases compared to adults, is no longer. Cases in children have risen recently.

“It’s a little easier to pass on, when it does hit someone it seems to hit them a little harder than past flu viruses and it is making it harder for kids to recover,” Dr. Seery said.

Seery explains the virus mutates, hence the need for yearly vaccinations. But even if you’ve got the flu once this season, you might not be out of the woods yet.

“Remember the vaccine protects you against multiple strains, so you could get hit with a different strain later in the season,” Dr. Seery said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.