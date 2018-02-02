Dog found emaciated, burned in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Animal Control is investigating after a local rescue found a severely emaciated dog.

“She couldn’t tell somebody that she was dying. She had to sit there and hope and pray that somebody would be her voice and speak up and let people like us know that she was even there,” said Beauties and Beasts Rescue member Randi Carter.

Carter said she got a call about a dumped dog in the area of K-15 and 47 Street South Thursday night.

“She was unfortunately left abandoned in her old rental house and the woman’s mother discovered the dog was still on their property,” Carter said. “When I first met her and I asked her to get up and she came out of the dog house, she took about three or four steps and then almost started falling over.”

Carter immediately took the dog to the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital of Wichita for care.

“After talking to my vet and getting her in here, they feel that she has a chemical burn, could be urine, could be any other kind of chemical. It’s all over her legs. It’s all over her lower part of her body, back of her legs,” she explained.

A spokesperson for Sedgwick County Animal Control confirmed the dog has urine burns, chemical burns, bacterial dermatitis and is severely emaciated.

“She weighs, I think, about 30 pounds. She should be a 50, 55 pound dog,” Carter said.

Beauties and Beasts Rescue has given the one-year-old dog the name Tesha.

“One of the girls on our team named her that. It means survivor. We really want her to be a survivor,” Carter said.

Tesha will remain at the emergency vet facility until she has recovered enough to go home with the rescue.

“I think in the long run, she will be a great, happy, healthy pet. We just have to give her the time and the TLC that she needs to get her there,” she said.

Sedgwick County Animal Control said it will continue to investigate the case. It’s unclear if charges will be filed against the dog’s owner. However, Carter said she and the rescue will do what they can to get justice for Tesha.

“We are going to hope that the person that’s responsible for this gets charged and has to pay for it,” Carter said.