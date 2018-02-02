Customers and employees pepper-sprayed in Dollar General store robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are looking for three suspects who robbed a Dollar General store Thursday night.

Police responded to the robbery around 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of WEst Douglas.

When they arrived, an employee told them that three men entered the store and one of them pepper-sprayed the employees and a customer. Two other suspects were armed with guns.

Money was taken from the cash register as well as some cigarettes and money from the purse of one of the employees.

The suspects left on foot. The employees and customer were treated by EMS.