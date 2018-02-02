Chapman HS placed on lockdown over ‘social media concern’

CHAPMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Chapman High School was placed on lockdown Friday due to a “social media concern.”

According to a Facebook post made by the school, the school along with law enforcement was investigating the concern.

A K-9 search did take place to ensure student safety.

The school said in the post it doesn’t feel there is any reason for concern for the safety of students and staff.

Anyone involved with the concern is already in custody.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.