Authorities say confrontation at home led to shooting death

ALMA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it is assisting the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office investigate a shooting death in Alma.

Sheriff’s officers responding to a domestic incident call at around 11:50 p.m. Thursday found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the local hospital where he later died.

The KBI said in a news release Friday that the victim has since been identified as 36-year-old Chad Thomas-Buckbee of Alma. An autopsy is planned.

The agency says preliminary information indicates people at the residence were involved in a confrontation that turned violent.

It says there is no indication of any public threat as a result of the incident.