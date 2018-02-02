A football’s journey to the Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Nexstar) — Every legendary pass, catch or run in the Super Bowl involves one common element: the football.

To many players and fans a Super Bowl football is a precious commodity.

“Last Super Bowl I caught some passes but I didn’t score so best believe if I score I’m keeping that bad boy,” says Eagles Wide Receiver Torrey Smith.

Before they touched down in Minneapolis, the footballs were born in the tiny town of Ada, Ohio. It’s the home of the Wilson Football Factory.

The day after the Super Bowl match-up is set, the factory’s own Super Bowl begins.

“That Monday we ship their practice balls, 54 of them, we ship another 54 for practice or game so they each get 108 balls,” says Dan Reigle, the Wilson plant manager.

Each team then selects 54 game balls, nearly five times more than a typical NFL game.

For the fans, the specially stamped footballs turn into a coveted keepsake.

You may wonder why they’ll use so many different footballs during the game.

Game-used footballs are especially valuable and can be used for charity auctions and fundraisers.

As of the Friday before the game, the league takes possession of the game balls to make sure they meet all size and air pressure specifications for Super Sunday.