WPD rolls out new motorcycles to make Wichita streets safer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After 16 years off of the streets, the Wichita Police Department is rolling out their motorcycle unit once again.

Thursday, the department unveiled the seven new bikes and the officers in charge of manning them moving forward.

Officer Craig Train is one of two instructors on the department’s new motor unit.

“In order to curb the driving errors, traffic enforcement is needed,” explained officer Craig Train with the Wichita Police Department Motor Unit. “There are ways you can get around some of the traffic and get there quicker, depending on the severity of the situation, which does nothing but help the citizens.”

It’s an operation that is being brought back to life after 17 years, thanks to a $300,000 grant from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration through KDOT.

So why bring it back now?

“Part of that is because we’ve seen that back in 2003 we decentralized traffic and we felt that we’ve seen an increase in traffic crashes and things throughout the city,” said Deputy Chief Gavin Seiler, WPD.

Some of those crashes have been deadly.

Since 2001, when the motorcycle unit was shut down, there have been 417 fatal accidents, 445 people lost their lives in those accidents.

Officer Train, along with seven other officers, are taking on the task of trying to make the streets of Wichita a safer place to be.

“We have to change driving behaviors and unfortunately, the way to do that is through the enforcement, and the issuance of citations to people,” added Train.

The unit will be concentrating on some of the areas where we’ve seen the most crashes and fatalities. That includes Kellogg and Broadway, Kellogg and Rock, and Kellogg and Seneca. Those three areas saw more than 50 accidents a piece, according to WPD last year.

