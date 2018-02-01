Wichita man arrested for alleged rape of 4-year-old girl at YMCA

Caleb Wayne Gaston (Photo courtesy Sedgwick County)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is behind bars for an alleged sexual assault that happened at the downtown YMCA on January 29.

According to officer Charley Davidson, officers responded to a home regarding a possible sexual assault involving a four-year-old female victim after she had been at the YMCA in downtown Wichita.

Caleb Wayne Gaston, 21, of Wichita, was arrested as a result of the investigation.

Gaston was booked into jail on Wednesday for one count of rape. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Police tell us the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

