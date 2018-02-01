United Way conducts annual homeless count

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — United Way of the Plains volunteers are set to hit the streets today for the annual Point-in-Time Homeless count.

Volunteers will be joined by Wichita Police Department’s homeless outreach team, COMCARE, the Salvation Army, the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and other organizations — forming the Wichita-Sedgwick County Continuum of Care (WSC-CoC) coalition.

Volunteers will ask homeless individuals various questions.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires communities that receive HUD funding and services to conduct a homeless count. HUD uses the data to understand the extent and nature of homelessness in Sedgwick County, allowing it to make funding decisions.

“Last year we applied for $2.7 million for those funds to come to the community and they help continue the housing that already exists and then increase the housing availability,” said Luella Sanders, director of community impact at United Way of the Plain.

According to Sanders, some of the housing funded by HUD includes three InterFaith Ministries villas — an important resource in the community.

The data collected is also important to WSC-CoC, as there is a desire the better understand the homeless community in the county.

Sanders said the community needs accurate data to determine the size and scope of the problem. This allows them to best plan how to address it, plan services and measure the community’s progress.

“We can now tweak our homeless crisis response system so that it gets more effective and efficient,” said Sanders.

The 2017 homeless count results showed an increase in the number of homeless individuals. An estimated 575 people in the county experienced homelessness, a .7-percent increase from 571 people in 2016.

The number of homeless veterans also increased, according to the survey. In 2017, there were around 57 veterans, up from 46 in 2016.

Sanders said the coalition wants to use this data to understand what kinds of housings and support services are needed in the county.

“Our goal is that the number of persons that our homeless will go down,” Sanders said. “Anytime a person becomes homeless, we can quickly help them exit homelessness and get back into permanent housing.”