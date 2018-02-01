Peabody teacher suspended while under police investigation

By Published:
Peabody Burns High School
Peabody Burns High School

PEABODY, Kan. (KSNW) – A school teacher at Peabody Burns, USD 398, has been suspended after being the focus of a police investigation.

The teacher is under investigation by the local police department in what the superintendent says is “an incident outside of the school district.” He confirmed to KSN that the investigation involves a social studies teacher.

The superintendent says the teacher will remain on suspension until the investigation is over.

