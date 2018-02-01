New Citizen Advisory Board holds first meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thirteen members of the Wichita community met for the first time tonight as part of the newly formed Citizen Advisory Board.

Board members will discuss racial and biased-based policing issues and give feedback to the Wichita Police Department.

“We do have the opportunity to review use of force incidents or other kinds of complaints that come from citizens after those are adjudicated and decisions have been made regarding any discipline or exoneration if there is no justification,” said Janet Miller, Citizen Advisory Board.

But first, members will have to go through training to learn the policies and procedures of the Wichita Police Department. They will do that in their next meeting on February 17.

