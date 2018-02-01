Haven man dies in early morning crash

McPherson, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in central Kansas.

The crash was reported AT 3:20 a.m. on I-135, about 4 miles north of McPherson, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by David L. Chamberlain Jr., 51, of Haven, and a 1989 Rockwood Motorhome, driven by Kenneth R. Shriver, 27, of Wichita, were both heading south when for an unknown reason, Chamberlain rear ended Shriver. Chamberlain then went into a ditch and proceeded to go thru a KDOT fence, then coming to a rest in a field where his vehicle caught fire.

Chamberlain was pronounced dead at the scene and was reported to not be wearing a seat belt.

Shriver was not injured and according to KHP was wearing a seat belt.