House advances bill lowering age for concealed weapons to 18

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House advanced a bill that will allow people as young as 18 to carry concealed weapons.

Currently only those 21 and older can carry concealed weapons. The new law would require those between 18 and 21 to get a gun permit, which is not required after age 21.

The bill advanced Thursday by a vote of 85-35 and could come to a final vote Friday.

The Kansas City Star reports lawmakers rejected a proposal to allow the state’s six public universities to prohibit concealed weapons. However, those taking guns onto campuses would need to get permits. Public universities have been required to allow guns on campus since last year.

The legislation also requires Kansas to recognize the concealed carry permits of other states.

