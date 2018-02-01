Haven grocer to close doors

HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) – A grocery store in Reno County plans to close its doors within the next month or two.

Haven Foodliner is located in a building in downtown Haven that has served the community as a grocery store since it was built in 1960. The current owners took over about five years ago.

“We’re not always perfect, but we’re here to do the best job that we can and provide a service the town desperately needs, whether they know it or not,” manager Corey Nech said Wednesday.

Rising electricity costs and competition from the local Dollar General that moved in a few years ago has put the family in front of some tough business decisions. The store has nine employees, some of which are part time. Earlier this week, Haven Foodliner presented an idea to the city of Haven for the city or a city entity to buy the business and run it as a co-op, using volunteer staff.

“If the residents came back and said no we really want this, anybody could make it go,” Nech said.

While other options exist nearby for staple foods, Haven Foodliner is the only place in town to purchase fresh produce. The elderly population in Haven also depends on the store.

“From a healthy food standpoint, this town would become a food desert,” Nech said.

KSN will continue to follow this story if a solution is reached.