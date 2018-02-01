Geneo Grissom’s journey from Hutchinson to a second straight Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – New England Patriots defensive lineman Geneo Grissom is getting ready to participate in his second straight Super Bowl this Sunday. And back home in Hutchinson, his family couldn’t be prouder.

From his time as a Salthawk to excelling at Oklahoma, his family has seen him grow and mature both on and off the football field. But at the same time, Geneo will never stop being that loud teenager that liked to make up songs around the house!

Tune into KSN the rest of the week for more reports from Minneapolis as the Big Game gets closer and closer to getting underway!

