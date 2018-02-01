Fiona the hippo makes her Super Bowl pick

CINCINNATI, Ohio (NBC) — With the big game just three days away it seems like everyone is making their picks. Will the Eagles or the Patriots win Super Bowl 52?

On Thursday, Fiona, the famous hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo made her selection.

Workers put out lettuce in boxes labeled with each team’s name. After snacking on some salad in front of the boxes, Fiona finally went for more in the Eagles box!

After Fiona was born premature, fans started following her on social media as zookeepers nursed her to health. She has a beer named after her and her own show on Facebook.

