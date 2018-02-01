Figure skater for Team USA will be first openly gay male athlete to compete in Winter Games

The Olympics are just one week away.

One of the athletes we’ll be following is Adam Rippon- the first openly gay male athlete to compete for the U.S. in the Winter Games.

For an athlete on this stage coming out isn’t easy, which explains why so few do. But Adam Rippon felt a responsibility.

“I think now more than ever, as athletes we are given this very unique and special platform that we should speak for people who feel that they don’t have a voice,” Adam Rippon, figure skater for Team USA.

Taking a stand has become a hot-button topic in the sports world. It took over the NFL headlines when some players refused to stand for the national anthem.

“I know that Colin Kaepernick, his original intention of kneeling down during the national anthem was his stance against police brutality and racial inequality. I can’t relate to that, but I can relate to being a gay man and walking into a room or situation where I felt that,” said Rippon. “Me being there, people were uncomfortable with just me being gay.”

Adam says he would never wish that feeling on anybody, and he paraphrases Dr. Martin Luther King who once said the words of our enemies will not last as long as the silence of our friends.

“And I think that’s so important because, especially in an Olympic sport, you go out and you represent not only yourself, not only your family but your entire country and all Americans,” said Rippon. “No matter race, religion or sexual orientation.”

