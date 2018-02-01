Family members say Tamiflu may have played role in teen’s suicide

WTHR Published: Updated:
Charlie Harp (Photo courtesy WTHR/NBC)

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) – The family of an Indiana teen says the drug Tamiflu may have played a role in his suicide.

Charlie Harp, 16, was diagnosed with the flu on Thursday night. The doctor prescribed him Tamiflu and cold medicine.

On Friday, Charlie’s aunt, who was his legal guardian, checked on him but he did not respond. She called her husband to go home and check on Charlie, and he discovered that Charlie had committed suicide.

“Being the child Charlie was, he was very happy. No red flags at all that would have led us to believe he would have harmed himself otherwise,” said Charlie’s aunt, Jackie Ray.

Jackie began researching Tamiflu and discovered people have become delusional and have hallucinations from the drug.

“I see articles about all these children who have been harmed and that is when I get mad, because if it’s that big of an issue, why are we not doing something about it? Why are we still prescribing it and giving it to our children? That is what makes me crazy,” Ray concluded.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s