Child recovering after a life-threatening hit-and-run

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A five-year-old in Dodge City is recovering after a life-threatening hit and run over the weekend. Dodge City police are still investigating.

It’s the call no mother wants.

“It was the worst news I could ever receive,” said Yvonne Garcia, Royce Rincones’s mother. “I guess my son was ready to go back to my mom’s house and he was crossing the street, and that’s when the truck hit him straight on, and he flew, and my middle son is the one that saw him.”

He was flown to Wichita where they treated a broken femur and a shattered pelvis.

“He’s still in a lot of pain. He wakes up with nightmares. He cries. He goes ‘I don’t understand why this happened to me.’ It just breaks my heart because he has to go through all this stuff.”

Until the doctor says he can start learning to walk again, he’s wheelchair-bound.

“He was pretty quick, he got it pretty quick,” said Royce’s dad, Dmitri Rincones, “because the wheelchair, you’ve got use one hand to turn, and he got that down pretty quick. There’s already scuffs on our walls where he accidentally hit his foot.”

Garcia says recovery will be a long journey.

“For the rest of his life, he’s going to have fears and nightmares.”

But she’s focused on the positive.

“We’re just blessed to have him home, have a second chance at life. I mean it means the world, all the prayers and everybody being by our side and the support and love. We cannot be any more grateful.”

Members of the community are rallying around the family, donating money through GoFundMe to help with medical bills.

The Dodge City Police Department says they’re investigating several leads but are asking for the public’s help. Call them if you know anything about the accident.