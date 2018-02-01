Beloved high school basketball coach dies in tragic crash

HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) – Tonight, students, teachers and the town of Haven are mourning the death of a beloved basketball coach.

David Chamberlain, a coach many people say went above and beyond for area kids, is being remembered by a lot more than his time spent on the hardwood.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said David Chamberlain was driving on I-135 early Thursday morning when he rear-ended a motor-home. They say Chamberlain’s car then went into the ditch, rammed through a fence and caught fire.

The 51-year-old was the assistant girl’s basketball coach at Haven High School. He coached there for nearly 20 years.

He was a long-time board member of the city’s recreation commission.

The school district says it will continue to have counselors on hand for students and staff.

