2 arrested in death of Eudora man found in burning house

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Two women are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 34-year-old Eudora man whose body was found inside a burning house near Lawrence.

The Douglas County District Attorney said 38-year-old Tria Evans, of Lawrence, and 37-year-old Christina Towell, of Leavenworth, were charged Thursday. They are being held on $1 million bond.

Joel Wales was found dead Nov. 3 in the home south of Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Evans is the mother of Wales’ child, and the two had several past domestic disputes. Towell does not have a record in the Douglas County court.

The sheriff’s office said it would not release further information about the homicide while the investigation is ongoing.

