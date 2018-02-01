2 arrested in death of Eudora man found in burning house

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Two women are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 34-year-old Eudora man whose body was found inside a burning house near Lawrence.

The Douglas County District Attorney said 38-year-old Tria Evans, of Lawrence, and 37-year-old Christina Towell, of Leavenworth, were charged Thursday. They are being held on $1 million bond.

Joel Wales was found dead Nov. 3 in the home south of Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Evans is the mother of Wales’ child, and the two had several past domestic disputes. Towell does not have a record in the Douglas County court.

The sheriff’s office said it would not release further information about the homicide while the investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s