Wichita man accused of threatening US president, the White House

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is accused of calling and threatening the president of the United States.

KSN has obtained court documents in the case.

According to a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service, a call was made to the White House on January 26 by Brandon Koss. When an operator answered the phone, detectives say Koss said ” I’m going to blow up the White House, you (expletive expletive!)”

Investigators traced the phone number to a Wichita number they say belongs to Koss. During an interview, investigators say Koss admitted to calling the White House earlier that day, saying he was attempting to contact the protective intelligence operation center to report terrorism.

Koss has denied making any threat. He is now charged with one count of making a threat against the U.S. president. He is scheduled to be in federal court in February.

