Wichita lawmakers react to new Governor Jeff Colyer

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Doctor Jeff Colyer took the oath of office Wednesday to become the 47th Governor of Kansas.

Colyer takes over for Sam Brownback who resigned after being confirmed as the ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom.

Brownback was on hand to see Colyer swear in.

Colyer says he will rely on what he says is Kansas’s greatest quality to serve the state.

“We naturally serve our neighbors,” says Colyer. “We work with people and I think it is exciting that we are coming together.”

Colyer shied away from speaking on specific plans and policies, only vowing to lead the state through accountability and openness,.

“People are going to be used to a governor that is going to be around the state talking, listening and working with them,” he explains.

“I will not be responsible for shutting down Kansas government or our schools. This is not Washington,” Colyer says in his speech.

Wichita lawmakers from both sides of aisles give their take on Colyer and the task ahead for Kansas.

“I think hopefully it is a new start but I really hope he quickly commits to rebuilding our state fiscally and making sure our schools are funded adequately,” says Democratic Senator Lynn Rogers.

“I am looking forward to an opportunity for him to lead and it is a great opportunity for him,” says Republican Senator John Whitmer. “Hopefully he will lead us in a conservative direction.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s