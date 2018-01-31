Train carrying GOP lawmakers to policy retreat hits truck

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

Kansas GOP. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted that he is helping people who are injured. He tweeted that he and his wife Laina are ok.

A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

The train hit a garbage truck, they're asking for doctors on the trains to help. Right now Dr. Marshall is helping people who are injured. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

