Train carrying GOP lawmakers to policy retreat hits truck

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.
Kansas GOP. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted that he is helping people who are injured. He tweeted that he and his wife Laina are ok.
A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.
