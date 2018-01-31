The Air Capital Classic will be rebranded as the Wichita Open

WICHITA, Kan. – January 31, 2018 – Wichita’s Web.com Tour event, previously known as the Air Capital Classic, announced today that the tournament will be rebranded as the Wichita Open, effective immediately. In addition to the new name and tournament logo, the event also announced a five-year contract extension with the PGA TOUR and host Crestview Country Club.

“We are very excited to return to The Wichita Open name. It takes us back to our roots, but even more importantly, it recognizes the ongoing support from our community, our major sponsors and Ambassadors who make it possible for us to host an event that Wichita takes great pride in,” said Tournament Director Roy Turner. “We feel it is time to return the tournament name to the city and join the groundswell of civic pride that we’re experiencing in Wichita. We look forward to great opportunities ahead over these next five years.”

The tournament also announced a five-year extension with the PGA TOUR and Crestview Country Club, which has served as host venue of The Wichita Open over the last 17 years. With the announcement, The Wichita Open is secured through 2022.

“We are excited for today’s extension announcement, as well as the tournament rebranding of The Wichita Open,” said Web.com Tour President Dan Glod. “The greater Wichita community has supported this tournament since 1990, and it’s incredible to see the effort put forth by this team to create one of the Web.com Tour’s premier events, and one our players enjoy annually, as evidenced by the fact it won the Outstanding Achievement award for 2017. It’s tremendous to watch that momentum continue for this event and we are excited for the future of The Wichita Open.”

The tournament’s longevity is a direct result of the support of a diverse mix of industries that have proven their commitment to the well-being and growth of the community. The sponsorship model of the tournament is unique, and the Ambassador program has been foundational to the ongoing success of the golf tournament. Today, the Wichita Open stands as one of the Web.com Tour’s original four events dating back to the inaugural 1990 season, with $825,000 generated for local charities during that span.

Since 1990, The Wichita Open has produced four winners who have gone on to claim major championships, including Tom Lehman (1990), David Duval (1993), David Toms (1995) and Jason Dufner (2001). The tournament’s 2017 edition was won by 2016 NCAA Champion Aaron Wise, who is currently a rookie on the PGA TOUR.

The 2018 Wichita Open returns to Crestview Country Club the week of June 14-24. For more information, please visit WichitaOpen.com.

About The Wichita Open

The Wichita Open is the Web.com tour’s longest running tournament. In 2017 it contributed $190,000 to local charities and the tournament’s economic impact is $6.5 million annually. It is the mission of The Wichita Open to significantly impact the economy, quality of life and charitable organizations in the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County and the State of Kansas by hosting a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament and related events.

About the Web.com Tour

Founded (1990), owned and operated by the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour continues to identify those players who are ready to compete and win on golf’s biggest stage. Web.com became the Tour’s umbrella sponsor on June 27, 2012, with a 10-year agreement in place through 2021. In 2013, the Web.com Tour became The Path to the PGA TOUR with all 50 available PGA TOUR cards coming through the Web.com Tour and the season culminating at the four-event Web.com Tour Finals. This season marks the 29th year of competition on the Web.com Tour. Three out of four PGA TOUR members are Web.com Tour alumni. Tour alumni have won more than 475 PGA TOUR titles, including 23 major championships and seven PLAYERS Championships. To learn more about the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour and to follow the season-long quest for a PGA TOUR card, visit PGATOUR.COM, or follow the Tour on social media via Twitter (@WebDotComTour), Facebook (facebook.com/WebDotComTour) and Instagram (Instagram.com/WebDotComTour).