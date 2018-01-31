Sentencing hearing for Newton couple delayed

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The sentencing hearing of James and Paige Nachtigal scheduled for today has been postponed according to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder.

Both plead guilty to child abuse last August. Court documents show two of the children had broken bones, including an arm that might have required surgery and a broken rib which was several months old.

The sentencing was set for 9 a.m. but was delayed due to a death in the family of one of the defense attorneys.

A rescheduled date for the sentencing hearing has not been determined.

