Rep. Roger Marshall rendered aid to victims of GOP train crash

CROZET, Virginia (KSNW) – A train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers comes to a dramatic halt after colliding with a garbage truck.

That crash killed one person and sent five others to the hospital.

Onboard the train were several Kansas congressional leaders, headed to a retreat in West Virginia.

Rep. Ron Estes of the 4th Congressional District was in a middle car of the train with his wife.

“We felt a very loud bump like we hit a heavy pothole,” said Rep. Estes.

Rep. Roger Marshall of the 1st Congressional District was also on the train with his wife.

“Just a huge thud, certainly I thought we had ran over something, part of the train track had fallen off or something, basically looked around me and could see the train was halting to a quick stop,” said Rep. Marshall.

Marshall, who is also an Obstetrician, says after the crash, capital police came through the train asking if there were any doctors on board.

He says himself, along with a handful of other doctors, were taken off the train to help two of the men that were on the truck, when the train crashed into it.

“Looked at the first person and Dr. Michael Burgess, he’s an OB/GYN from Texas, just one of my best friends, trying to get an airway on that person,” said Rep. Marshall.

Marshall says while trying to help, he noticed the other victim nearby who was in even worse shape.

“I jumped down and could not find the pulse, so we started CPR, we tried shocking him, and we did everything and just could not get him back,” said Rep. Marshall.

He says him, his wife and many other members of congress were okay, except for a few bumps and bruises.

“It is almost like a surreal moment, for me, it just almost turns into slow motion,” said Rep. Marshall. “No different than getting woken up in the middle of the night to deliver a baby, you know, stay calm, stay focused,” he added.

Marshall says the train was able to take them back to Charlottesville. He says from there, they’d be taken by bus to the retreat.

KSN did check in with our other congressional leaders.

Senator Pat Roberts was also on the train and is doing okay after the accident

Senator Jerry Moran and Representative Kevin Yoder say they were not on the train.