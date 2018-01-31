Kansas State basketball will play in 2018 Paradise Jam

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State has been selected to participate in the 2018 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, which is set for Friday-Monday, November 16-19, 2018 at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.

The 19th annual event will return to UVI Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands after being relocated to Lynchburg, Virginia and Liberty University this past November due to hurricane damage.

The field includes Eastern Kentucky, Kennesaw State, Missouri, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Oregon State and Pennsylvania. A matchup with the Tigers would be the second since 2015 and also pit head coach Bruce Weber against former player Cuonzo Martin, who he helped coach as assistant coach at Purdue from 1991-95. The Wildcats have faced the other seven teams at least once in their history, including seven meetings with Northern Iowa, five with Oregon State and two each with Eastern Kentucky and Old Dominion.

All the games of the Paradise Jam will stream live on FloHoops at www.FloHoops.com. To access the live event coverage and replays of the tournament, users must sign up to become FloPRO subscribers on FloHoops.com.

“We are excited to take our team to the Paradise Jam and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “Obviously, it is very encouraging to see that the tournament will be able return to its regular site after all the hurricane damage inflicted on the islands. This is a really competitive tournament that includes a number of quality, historically-strong programs like Missouri, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion and Oregon State.”

Previous winners of the Paradise Jam include Maryland (2013), Seton Hall (2014), South Carolina (2015) and Creighton (2016) as well as Big 12 participant Baylor (2007). Colorado won the latest title at Liberty with a 79-70 victory over Mercer in a field that included Drake, Drexel, Houston, host Liberty, Quinnipiac and Wake Forest.

This will mark the Wildcats’ second appearance in the Paradise Jam and the first since going 1-2 in the 2002 event. K-State lost back-to-back to BYU (64-73) and Toledo (50-58) before defeating Michigan, 82-71, in the consolation game.

The complete bracket, including match-ups and television broadcast times, will be announced later this spring.