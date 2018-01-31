Kansas City Chiefs to play Rams in Mexico City in 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Building off the tremendous success of the 2016 and 2017 games in Mexico, the NFL will return to Mexico City in 2018 when the Los Angeles Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs at Estadio Azteca, NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL announced today at his press conference in Minneapolis in advance of Super Bowl LII.

The date and time of the game will be determined in conjunction with the release of the NFL schedule this spring. The game in Mexico is the fourth international game confirmed for 2018, adding to the three previously announced games in London, and a testament to the NFL’s commitment to growing the game beyond the borders of the United States.

In November, the NFL and Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism announced an agreement to play three NFL regular-season games from 2019 to 2021. The previous agreement covered games from 2016 to 2018.

“Over the past two seasons, we have seen the extraordinary passion that exists for NFL football in Mexico,” Goodell said. “We are excited for another memorable event at Estadio Azteca as the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs head to Mexico City in 2018.”

The Rams and Chiefs will both play their first regular-season game in Mexico next season. The Chiefs played a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys in Monterrey, Mexico on August 5, 1996, earning a 32-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

“Southern California and Mexico share strong historic and cultural ties and this game will provide an opportunity to celebrate the special connection between these two regions,” said Rams Owner/Chairman E. STANLEY KROENKE. “It is great to be participating in the NFL’s international games again and working with the league to grow the game abroad. Mexico has one of the largest NFL fan bases in the world and we are excited to bring Rams football to the millions of fans there.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of the NFL’s international initiatives once again, and we are excited to face the Rams at historic Estadio Azteca this fall,” said Kansas C​ity Chiefs Chairman & CEO CLARK HUNT. “The support for the NFL in Mexico has grown significantly since our initial trip in 1996. We look forward to returning to Mexico and connecting with a new generation of fans this season.”

Fans interested in receiving information about tickets for the game, which will go on sale this summer, should register their interest at www.nfl.com/mexico/registration. Season ticket members of the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs will receive information directly from the clubs once tickets are ready for sale.