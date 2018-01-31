‘It’s a new day in Kansas’: Gov. Colyer spends time in hometown Hays before swearing-in

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Before his swearing-in ceremony Wednesday, Governor Jeff Colyer spent the day in his hometown of Hays.

The governor said returning to his roots was a way to prepare for his next role. He also said it was a way to thank those who have helped get him to where he is today.

Taking in the beauty of what looks like a painted sky, Gov. Colyer watched the sunrise from his family’s old 640-acre farm.

“It’s a new day in Kansas,” said Gov. Colyer.

Colyer spent many summers working on the land, with his job being driving the wheat truck.

“It’d be like a 104 in July and of course the radio doesn’t work, a radio never works in a wheat truck and then you’d sit there for three hours to wait and unload it,” explained Gov. Colyer.

Later in the morning, the governor visited his old high school Thomas More Prep, where he attended Wednesday’s mass surrounded by friends from the class of 1978.

Kevin Gottaschlk, a former classmate of Colyer’s, said he never though one of his friends would become the governor of Kansas, but he said he isn’t surprised Colyer did.

“Jeff is doing great, he’s a great humanitarian and does a lot for people that we don’t even know about,” said Gottaschlk.

“We knew there was something about him that was promising,” added Father Michael Scully. “We had no idea it would go this.”

That something, Father Scully said, was Colyer’s debate skills and his faith. When asked if Gov. Colyer’s positions on Medicaid expansion and other social issues was a conflict to his faith, Father Scully says he hopes Colyer can find compassion and listen to others.

“Jeff is the type of person that will be able to see that I believe and be able to do something with it,” said Father Scully.

Colyer said he knows he has a short amount of time to lead the state, and with issues like school funding and Medicaid on the table, he’ll be rolling out a number of policies, though he didn’t go into detail.

“We can face our challenges and if we plan things and we work together, we can get our state to a pretty good spot over the next few years,” said Gov. Colyer.

