Emery Lehman to compete in 5000m at 2018 Olympics

Emery Lehman to compete in 5000m at 2018 Olympics

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Emery Lehman will now be competing in the 5000m in addition to the team pursuit at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

During the U.S. Olympic trials Lehman won the 5000m, but the team did not have a quota spot in the event at the time.

Last week, Lehman announced the news on his Twitter account and this week the International Skating Union confirmed the that the U.S. had in fact gained a spot in the event.

 
The event quota places shifted after the Olympic Athlete from Russia team, featuring only four speed skaters, was named. No Russian men will race in the 500m.
 
After the Trials, Lehman was the last person added to the United States Olympic speed skating team as a team pursuit specialist. Throughout the games the four-man team pursuit roster can vary from round to round. Jonathan Garcia, Joey Mantia, and Brian Hansen are the other skaters who qualified to compete in the event.

The 2018 Games will be Lehman’s second Olympics. In Sochi, he finished 10th in the 10,000m.

In addition to being granted a spot in the men’s 5000m, the U.S. also gained a spot in the women’s team pursuit.

U.S. Speedskating has yet to yet to announce who will compete in the women’s team pursuit. At the 2017 World Championships, Olympians Mia Manganello and Heather Bergsma participated in the event.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s