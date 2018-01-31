Elementary school students take on computer coding

Coding is a term several of us have heard of but may not know how it works.

The Wichita State College of Engineering is showing kids how programming can be fun.

It is no normal textbook-style class.

For three weeks, Cleaveland Traditional Magnet Elementary students are learning Scratch coding.

“It’s got little blocks of code that connect like puzzle pieces together and it’s really easy,” said Zane Storlie, who is part of WSU K-12 engineering outreach. “You can literally just read what it says and that’s what it’s going to do.”

Wednesday, the kids learned how to use coding to make drums that can turn on and off.

It was a challenge third-grader Johncarlos was more than happy to take on.

“I like that you can hear-you can make the different games and different stuff on the computer,” he said.

Those behind the classes, have the goal of getting kids to learn Scratch as early as possible.

“There’s a huge demand for coding in schools, in industry and schools, nevermind teachers and parents are intimidated by trying to teach coding,” said Polly Basore Wenzl, the WSU college of engineering K-12 outreach officer.

And for some of the kids, they say coding doesn’t end in the classroom.

Johncarlos says he wants to continue to use the skills when he gets older.

“To make a lot of games,” he said.

Organizers from the WSU College of Engineering hope to reach 300 students with Scratch lessons by the end of the school year.