Clay Barton Scholarship awarded to Oklahoma City teen

By Published:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Oklahoma City teen, who is a big fan of Wichita State, is the winner of this year’s Clay Barton Scholarship.

High school student Tate Watts plans to study management information systems at WSU. Totalling $48,000, it’s one of the largest business scholarships in the state.

Wells says it was a simple decision to attend Wichita State University.

“I was invited by my counselor, and I just fell in love with it and then I came to Wichita State on my birthday, for black and yellow day, and I just knew it was the one,” explained Watts.

Tate says he planned to take a year off after high school to work and raise money for college but now he won’t have to.

