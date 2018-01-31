3D printer helping improve cancer treatment in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A new piece of technology at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital is helping cancer patients with their radiation treatment.

It was made possible by generous donors, and a cancer center in Colorado that inspired the idea for the new equipment.

87-year-old Luma Day says when she discovered a lump on her skin, a visit to the dermatologist soon after, changed her life.

“I had no problems, no health problems whatsoever until that erupted,” said Luma Day, El Dorado.

She says after discovering it was breast cancer she had surgery and began radiation treatment at SBA cancer center. What she didn’t know is that she would be one of two patients using a new piece of technology at the hospital.

“Create the bolus that matches that anatomy exactly, we’ll ship that over to our 3D printer and it actually prints that bolus,” said Jamie Richards, Radiation Oncology Manager.

Richards says as far as they know it’s the only 3D printer of its kind in Kansas. The molds help them give a more uniform dose of radiation to patients.

“Acts like another layer of tissue and helps to deposit the dose exactly where we want it,” said Richards.

Luma has several more treatments to go, and says she’s thankful the cancer hasn’t spread. She’s excited to be one of the first people to benefit from the printer.

“I think we’re really blessed to have it in El Dorado Kansas and so far I have no complaints whatsoever,” said Day.