2-year-old boy taken to hospital after falling into Park City pond

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling into a neighborhood pond in Park City.

Authorities said the boy wandered out of a Park City house and fell into the pond. His grandmother found the boy in the pond and pulled him out of the water.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Village Estates Ct. in Park City.

Lt. Hobert Capps said the boy was semi-conscious when officers arrived to the scene and they were able to get him more responsive.

The boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution but he is expected to be OK.

