2 arrested for using online site to sell child for sex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichitans are accused of using an online site to sell a child for sex.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the then 15-year-old girl met Christian Dixon and exchanged contact information when she was walking in southeast Wichita.

The documents say Dixon posted advertisements on the site “Backpage” to sell the victim for sex.

The victim told police she went on about 50 dates that were the result of those posts. The affidavit says Jazmin Manuel also posted ads on “Backpage” and drove the victim down to Texas to have sex with men.

Dixon and Manuel are charged with child sex trafficking.

