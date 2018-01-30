Wichita State prepares for Temple

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers are set to face Temple in Philadelphia on Thursday at 6 p.m.. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Shockers are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Central Florida and Tulsa, while Temple just beat UConn by 28 points at home. Wichita State’s recent improvement on defense is encouraging, though Gregg Marshall thinks the team still has a ways to go in that regard. And as to the recent shooting struggles of Landry Shamet, Markis McDuffie, and Conner Frankamp, Marshall just wants these guys to keep firing away.

