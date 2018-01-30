Wichita burglary victim: ‘I hope it made them happy because it broke my heart’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An elderly Wichita woman is pleading for thieves to return several precious items.

“They must be desperate or something,” said the victim who wishes to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

The victim, 82, returned to her southwest Wichita home earlier this month to find it had been ransacked. Nearly all of her dresser drawers were rummaged through and her belongings were scattered about.

“They took out every drawer is what I was told,” the victim said. “They took every jewelry box I had and I had several.”

The victim said it crushed her to learn the thieves took those boxes and nearly every piece of jewelry she owned. Some of the stolen items include the wedding ring her deceased husband gave her and a pair of earrings and pearls she received from a longtime friend.

“That meant so much to me too and she died recently too and just memories, just beautiful memories,” she said.

The victim who is a mom, grandma and great grandma said overall she feels violated by the thieves.

“I hope it made them happy because it broke my heart,” she said.

While the victim understands it’s not likely her items will be returned, she said she has learned a valuable lesson.

“I would say take a picture of everything you’ve got,” she said.

The victim’s family told KSN thieves stole about a dozen pieces of jewelry, electronics and other items.

Wichita police are investigating the case.

Photos of some of the stolen jewelry