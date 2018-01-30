VTech recalls baby rattles, crib mobiles

VTech is recalling about 280,000 baby rattles and more than 37,000 crib mobiles.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the ears on the “Shake & Sing” elephant rattles can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

VTech has received five incident reports related to the rattles. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recalled rattles, model number 80-184800, were sold online and at retailers nationwide from Nov. 2015 through Nov. 2017 for about $8.

VTech is also recalling its “Lights & Lullabies” travel mobile.

According to the CPSC, the clamp attaching the mobile to the crib rail can break, which could cause the mobile to fall into the crib.

The recalled mobiles were sold in blue and pink from Feb. 2017 through Nov. 2017 for about $25.

Model numbers involved in the recall:

80-503000

80-503050

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

VTech can be reached online or at 800-521-2010 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact VTech for a full refund or a replacement product.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.